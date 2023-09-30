The UMass Minutemen (1-4) will clash with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UMass vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UMass vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 36, Arkansas State 27

UMass 36, Arkansas State 27 UMass has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Minutemen have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Arkansas State has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Red Wolves have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Minutemen's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (-1.5)



UMass (-1.5) UMass has covered the spread twice in 2023.

The Minutemen have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arkansas State has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Red Wolves have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UMass vs. Arkansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Four of UMass' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Arkansas State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.

UMass averages 26.2 points per game against Arkansas State's 19.5, amounting to 9.8 points under the matchup's total of 55.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.3 48.7 Implied Total AVG 30.2 26 33 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 50.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 37.3 34 47 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.