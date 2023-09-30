The UMass Minutemen are expected to come out on top in their game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UMass vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (55.5) UMass 33, Arkansas State 31

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UMass vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Minutemen's implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Minutemen have won twice against the spread this year.

UMass has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Minutemen have played five games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 7.8 more than the average point total for UMass games this season.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wolves based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

When they have played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Red Wolves are 1-2 against the spread.

In theRed Wolves' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Arkansas State games this season have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minutemen vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UMass 26.2 36.6 29.5 37.5 24 36 Arkansas State 19.5 38.5 26 27 0 73

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.