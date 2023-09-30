The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) visit the UMass Minutemen (1-4) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FBS (36.6 points allowed per game), UMass has put up better results on offense, ranking 83rd in the FBS by totaling 26.2 points per game. Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 447.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 103rd with 337 total yards per contest.

UMass vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

UMass Arkansas State 391 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (105th) 419 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.8 (113th) 144 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (58th) 247 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (112th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has compiled 886 yards (177.2 ypg) on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kay'Ron Adams, has carried the ball 97 times for 463 yards (92.6 per game), scoring four times.

Taisun Phommachanh has carried the ball 25 times for 130 yards (26 per game) and two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has hauled in 19 catches for 393 yards (78.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

George Johnson has put up a 168-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 27 targets.

Mark Pope has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 10 catches for 167 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 38 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson paces his team with 199 receiving yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has eight receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 123 yards (30.8 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 119 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

