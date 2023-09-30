The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) will look to upset the UMass Minutemen (1-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Minutemen favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Arkansas State matchup.

UMass vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-1.5) 55.5 -115 -105 FanDuel UMass (-0.5) 55.5 -115 -104

Week 5 Odds

UMass vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

UMass has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Arkansas State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

