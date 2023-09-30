UMass vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) will look to upset the UMass Minutemen (1-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Minutemen favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Arkansas State matchup.
UMass vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UMass vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-1.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UMass (-0.5)
|55.5
|-115
|-104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
UMass vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UMass has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Minutemen have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Arkansas State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
