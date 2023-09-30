The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the UMass Minutemen (1-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

With 36.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS, UMass has had to rely on their 83rd-ranked offense (26.2 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Arkansas State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 447.8 total yards per game, which ranks 10th-worst. On offense, it ranks 103rd with 337 total yards per contest.

UMass vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UMass vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UMass -1.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

UMass Recent Performance

Over the previous three contests, the Minutemen rank 21st-worst in total offense (421.7 yards per game) and -10-worst in total defense (381.7 yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Minutemen rank -5-worst in scoring offense (25.3 points per game) and -56-worst in scoring defense (31.3 points per game allowed).

Over UMass' most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 36th in passing offense (294 passing yards per game) and sixth-worst in passing defense (217 passing yards per game surrendered).

With 127.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-44-worst) and 164.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-33-worst) over the last three tilts, the Minutemen have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Over their last three contests, the Minutemen have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In UMass' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Minutemen have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UMass games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (80%).

UMass has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

UMass has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Minutemen have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has 886 passing yards for UMass, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has 463 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has racked up 130 yards on 25 carries, scoring two times.

Anthony Simpson's 393 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

George Johnson has put together a 168-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 27 targets.

Mark Pope has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 167 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Billy Wooden, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected four sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles.

Dashaun Jerkins has a team-high one interception to go along with seven tackles and two passes defended.

