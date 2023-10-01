On Sunday, Adam Duvall (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .247 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 22 walks.

In 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this season (40.0%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (41.1%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .278 AVG .219 .337 OBP .272 .596 SLG .473 25 XBH 22 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 54/10 1 SB 3

