Hubert Hurkacz will play Fabian Marozsan next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Hurkacz has +600 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Hurkacz will play Marozsan, after beating Zhizhen Zhang 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the last round.

Hurkacz Stats

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Hurkacz beat No. 60-ranked Zhang, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.

Hurkacz has won one of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 34-20.

On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has won one tournament, and his record is 23-12.

Hurkacz has played 31.7 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 35 matches over the past year, and 30.4 games per match.

Over the past year, Hurkacz has won 85.2% of his service games, and he has won 18.1% of his return games.

On hard courts, Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 85.2% of his service games and 19.2% of his return games.

