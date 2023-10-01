Kendrick Bourne and the New England Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll be up against Jayron Kearse and the Dallas Cowboys defense. For more stats and analysis on the Patriots receivers' matchup against the Cowboys' secondary, see below.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 25.9 8.6 34 88 5.97

Kendrick Bourne vs. Jayron Kearse Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne's 139 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 catches on 25 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New England ranks 12th in the NFL with 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) and 23rd in passing yards per attempt (5.7).

With just 52 points (17.3 per game), the Patriots are having trouble getting into the end zone this season.

New England is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 41.7 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball seven times (fourth-fewest in league).

Jayron Kearse & the Cowboys' Defense

Jayron Kearse has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles and one pass defended.

Looking at passing defense, Dallas is giving up the second-fewest yards in the NFL at 130.7 per game (392 total passing yards against).

The Cowboys are conceding 12.7 points per game, the third-fewest in the league.

Dallas' defense hasn't allowed a player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown pass to two players this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Jayron Kearse Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Jayron Kearse Rec. Targets 25 5 Def. Targets Receptions 14 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 139 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 46.3 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 51 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

