When the New England Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, Kendrick Bourne will face a Cowboys pass defense featuring Daron Bland. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 25.9 8.6 34 88 5.98

Kendrick Bourne vs. Daron Bland Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne's 139 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 catches on 25 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New England has amassed 707 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 5.7 passing yards per attempt (23rd).

The Patriots' offensive attack has been struggling this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 52 points (17.3 per game).

New England is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 41.7 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Patriots are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with seven total red-zone pass attempts (53.8% red-zone pass rate).

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 10 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Dallas has given up 392 (130.7 per game), the second-fewest in the NFL.

The Cowboys are allowing 12.7 points per game, the third-fewest in the NFL.

No player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Daron Bland Rec. Targets 25 8 Def. Targets Receptions 14 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 139 10 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 46.3 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 51 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

