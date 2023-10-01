The Dallas Cowboys will play the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Cowboys will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Cowboys rank 11th in total offense this year (354.3 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 354.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (17.3 points per game), and they are ninth defensively (19.7 points allowed per contest).

Patriots vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6.5) Under (43.5) Cowboys 23, Patriots 16

Patriots Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

New England games have hit the over once this season.

The over/under for this game is 1.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Patriots games (42).

Cowboys Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 73.3% chance to win.

Dallas has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Dallas games have hit the over twice this season.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 42.2, which is 1.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Patriots vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 28.7 12.7 30 10 28 14 New England 17.3 19.7 18.5 24.5 15 10

