Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 1 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Patriots much lower (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).
- The Patriots have experienced the 15th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6600 at the start of the season to +8000.
- The Patriots have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Patriots rank 13th in total offense this year (342.7 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (270.3 points allowed per contest).
Patriots Impact Players
- In three games, Mac Jones has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game), with five TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.8%.
- Also, Jones has run for 53 yards and zero scores.
- In three games, Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one TD.
- In the passing game, Stevenson has scored zero times, with 10 receptions for 77 yards.
- In three games, Kendrick Bourne has 14 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and two scores.
- Hunter Henry has 13 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Matthew Judon has collected 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in three games for the Patriots.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+900
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
