Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in slugging percentage (.499) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (95 of 152), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 48 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's homered in 29 of them (19.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 62 games this season (40.8%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.263
|.355
|OBP
|.343
|.472
|SLG
|.526
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|52
|51/30
|K/BB
|75/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (12-7) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.86), third in WHIP (1.050), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
