Kyle Bradish will start for the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 182 home runs.

Fueled by 540 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Boston has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 766 (4.8 per game).

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.343 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (5-10) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 20 starts this season.

Houck has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

