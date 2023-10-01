Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Rafael Devers and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI (156 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.349/.499 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has recorded 154 hits with 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.347/.458 on the year.
- Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has collected 162 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 91 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .277/.373/.436 so far this season.
- Rutschman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has recorded 143 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.325/.492 so far this season.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.