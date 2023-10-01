Reese McGuire vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Reese McGuire (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 37 of 67 games this year (55.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.5%).
- He has scored in 16.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.323
|AVG
|.217
|.351
|OBP
|.277
|.430
|SLG
|.293
|9
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|23/3
|K/BB
|30/8
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bradish (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 2.86 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched, with 163 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.86), third in WHIP (1.050), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
