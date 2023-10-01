The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .201.

Story enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Story has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Story has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .274 AVG .136 .312 OBP .195 .425 SLG .222 7 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 6 25/3 K/BB 27/6 6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings