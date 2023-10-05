Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Essex County, Massachusetts this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 5

5:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Methuen High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5

6:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA Conference: Cape Ann - Large

Cape Ann - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haverhill High School at Central Catholic High School