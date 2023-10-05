Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Essex County, Massachusetts this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Methuen High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- Conference: Cape Ann - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haverhill High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
