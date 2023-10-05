Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Essex County, Massachusetts this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Haverhill, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Methuen High School at North Andover High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: North Andover, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at North Andover High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: North Andover, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Newburyport High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Newburyport, MA
  • Conference: Cape Ann - Large
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Brockton, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Haverhill High School at Central Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Lawrence, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

