Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Northampton High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pittsfield High School at Ludlow High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ludlow, MA

Ludlow, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicopee Comprehensive High School at Holyoke High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Holyoke, MA

Holyoke, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Longmeadow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow, MA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Franklin County Technical High School