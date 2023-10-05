Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Hampshire County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Northampton High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Agawam, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.