Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week.

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dighton, MA

Dighton, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Seekonk High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhaven High School at Joseph Case High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Swansea, MA

Swansea, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Millis High School at Norton High School