Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Suffolk County
  • Hampshire County
  • Norfolk County
  • Franklin County
  • Essex County
  • Hampden County
  • Middlesex County
  • Plymouth County

    • Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dighton, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seekonk High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Bedford, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairhaven High School at Joseph Case High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Swansea, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Somerset, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millis High School at Norton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Norton, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.