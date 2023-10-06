Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seekonk High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhaven High School at Joseph Case High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Swansea, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millis High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
