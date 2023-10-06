According to our computer projections, the Harvard Crimson will beat the Cornell Big Red when the two teams match up at Harvard Stadium on Friday, October 6, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Harvard vs. Cornell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-27.8) 56.0 Harvard 42, Cornell 14

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have one win against the spread this year.

All one of the Crimson's games have gone over the point total this season.

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of four of Big Red games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson vs. Big Red 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 39.0 24.0 39.5 22.0 -- -- Cornell 23.7 25.3 25.0 35.0 23.0 20.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.