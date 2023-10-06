The Harvard Crimson (3-0) hit the road for an Ivy League battle against the Cornell Big Red (2-1) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

Offensively, Harvard has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FCS by totaling 39.0 points per game. The Crimson rank 38th on defense (24.0 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Cornell is accumulating 385.3 total yards per contest (40th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FCS on defense (311.7 total yards given up per game).

Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Harvard Cornell 390.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (113th) 409.0 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (10th) 241.7 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.0 (74th) 148.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.3 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 446 yards, completing 48.4% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 300 yards (100.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Shane McLaughlin, has carried the ball 43 times for 330 yards (110.0 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 45 receiving yards on three catches with one touchdown through the air.

Cooper Barkate's 232 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected 16 catches and two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has caught eight passes while averaging 41.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 716 yards on 68-of-103 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 182 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has totaled 112 yards on 21 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has hauled in 215 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Davon Kiser has put together a 140-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on one target.

Doryn Smith's eight catches (on seven targets) have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg).

