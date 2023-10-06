Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles and the Army Black Knights hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 6 that should be of interest to fans in Massachusetts.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)
Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Army (-3)
Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Duane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
