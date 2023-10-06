The Boston College Eagles and the Army Black Knights hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 6 that should be of interest to fans in Massachusetts.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, October 6
  • Venue: Harvard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Army (-3)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Duane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

