The Boston College Eagles and the Army Black Knights hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 6 that should be of interest to fans in Massachusetts.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, October 6

Friday, October 6 Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Army (-3)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!