Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Middlesex County, Massachusetts this week? We have you covered here.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Lunenburg High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boston College High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
