Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school football action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Dover-Sherborn High School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Medway, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellingham High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cohasset High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carver, MA
- Conference: South Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millis High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Catholic Memorial School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holbrook High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
