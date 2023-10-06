High school football is happening this week in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dighton, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cohasset High School at Carver Middle High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Carver, MA
    • Conference: South Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Somerset, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Brockton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hanover High School at Scituate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Scituate, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Fisher
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Hanover, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plymouth North High School at Duxbury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Duxbury, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Keenan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holbrook High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Rochester, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

