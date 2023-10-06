Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cohasset High School at Carver Middle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carver, MA
- Conference: South Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Scituate, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Fisher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth North High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Keenan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holbrook High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
