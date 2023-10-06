High school football is happening this week in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Old Rochester Regional High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dighton, MA

Dighton, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Cohasset High School at Carver Middle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Carver, MA

Carver, MA Conference: South Shore

South Shore How to Stream: Watch Here

Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA Conference: South Coast

South Coast How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Fenwick High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA Conference: Patriot - Fisher

Patriot - Fisher How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Cod Regional Technical High School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hanover, MA

Hanover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth North High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Duxbury, MA

Duxbury, MA Conference: Patriot - Keenan

Patriot - Keenan How to Stream: Watch Here

Holbrook High School at Old Colony Regional Voc Tech High School