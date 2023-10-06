How to Watch Saudi League Soccer, Turkish Süper Lig, Super League & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The matchups in a Friday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Saudi League Soccer match featuring Al Nassr taking on Abha Club.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Abha Club
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Demirspor vs Trabzonspor AS
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Super League: Manchester United vs Arsenal
- League: Super League
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg Alsace vs Nantes
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Moreirense vs Boavista
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs HFX Wanderers FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NWSL: Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride
- League: NWSL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: North Carolina vs Syracuse
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs CD Universidad Católica
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NWSL: OL Reign vs Washington Spirit
- League: NWSL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Vancouver FC vs York United
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
