There is high school football competition in Suffolk County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

    • Suffolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Boston College High School at Malden Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Xaverian Brothers High School at Catholic Memorial School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: West Roxbury, MA
    • Conference: Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

