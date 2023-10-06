Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Suffolk County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Suffolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Boston College High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Catholic Memorial School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Roxbury, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
