Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Worcester County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Doherty Memorial High School at Grafton High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Grafton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lunenburg High School at Tyngsborough High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Tyngsborough, MA
    • Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oxford High School at Quaboag Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Warren, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Algonquin Regional High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dudley, MA
    • Conference: Midland Wachusett - A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

