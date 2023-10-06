Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Worcester County, Massachusetts? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Doherty Memorial High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lunenburg High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- Conference: Midland-Wachusett C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Quaboag Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Warren, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonquin Regional High School at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dudley, MA
- Conference: Midland Wachusett - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
