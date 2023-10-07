Best Bets & Odds for the Army vs. Boston College Game – Saturday, October 7
The Army Black Knights (2-2) will clash with the Boston College Eagles (2-3) at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Army vs. Boston College?
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Army 31, Boston College 23
- Army has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Black Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- Boston College has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- The Black Knights have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Army (-2.5)
- So far this season Army has two victories against the spread.
- In 2023, the Black Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Boston College has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- Army and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points once this season.
- This season, every game Boston College has played finished with a combined score over 49.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 58.6 points per game, 9.1 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.3
|46.3
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|28
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Boston College
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|50.8
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32.2
|31.8
|34
|ATS Record
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
