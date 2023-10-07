The Army Black Knights (2-2) will clash with the Boston College Eagles (2-3) at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Army vs. Boston College?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Army 31, Boston College 23

Army 31, Boston College 23 Army has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Black Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Boston College has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Black Knights have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (-2.5)



Army (-2.5) So far this season Army has two victories against the spread.

In 2023, the Black Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boston College has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Army and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points once this season.

This season, every game Boston College has played finished with a combined score over 49.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.6 points per game, 9.1 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.3 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.8 53.5 Implied Total AVG 32.2 31.8 34 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.