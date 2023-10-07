Our computer model predicts the Army Black Knights will beat the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Michie Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (-2.5) Over (49.5) Army 31, Boston College 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Army vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Eagles is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Boston College has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Eagles' five games with a set total, four have hit the over (80%).

The average point total for Boston College this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Black Knights have won twice against the spread this season.

Army has not covered a spread when they are at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Black Knights have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 3.2 more than the average point total for Army games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 30.8 18.8 57 0 22 25 Boston College 27.8 33.2 27.8 27.5 28 56

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.