The Army Black Knights (2-2) and the Boston College Eagles (2-3) play at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Offensively, Army ranks 79th in the FBS with 380 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 32nd in total defense (320.3 yards allowed per contest). Boston College has been sputtering defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 33.2 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, regstering 27.8 points per contest (76th-ranked).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, continue reading.

Boston College vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Boston College vs. Army Key Statistics

Boston College Army 397.4 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (119th) 392 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (10th) 167 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (14th) 230.4 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.5 (118th) 6 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (82nd) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (78th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,092 yards (218.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 358 yards (71.6 ypg) on 67 carries with three touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has piled up 51 carries and totaled 206 yards with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 350 (70 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has put up a 235-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 32 targets.

Joseph Griffin Jr.'s 14 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 203 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 592 yards, completing 48.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards (69.8 ypg) on 76 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 159 yards (39.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in nine receptions for 266 yards (66.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Noah Short has put together a 192-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 19 targets.

Liam Fortner's one catch is good enough for 53 yards.

