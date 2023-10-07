Boston College vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Army Black Knights (2-2) square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Army vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Boston College vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-3)
|50.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Army (-3)
|50.5
|-152
|+126
Boston College vs. Army Betting Trends
- Boston College has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Army has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
