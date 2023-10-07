The Army Black Knights (2-2) square off against the Boston College Eagles (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Army vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Boston College vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Army (-3) 50.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Army (-3) 50.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Boston College vs. Army Betting Trends

Boston College has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Army has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

