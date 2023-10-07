The Boston College Eagles (2-3) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Army Black Knights (2-2). The game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

On offense, Army ranks 79th in the FBS with 380 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 32nd in total defense (320.3 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Boston College is posting 397.4 total yards per contest (65th-ranked). It ranks 87th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (392 total yards surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Army vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -3 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on Boston College vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boston College Recent Performance

The Eagles are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 423.3 yards per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football), and allowing 409.3 per game (third-worst).

The Eagles are 22nd-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (28 per game) and -102-worst in points conceded (37).

In its past three games, Boston College has thrown for 261 yards per game (71st in the nation), and given up 282.3 in the air (-92-worst).

The Eagles are 105th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (162.3), and 90th in rushing yards conceded (127).

The Eagles have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Boston College has hit the over twice.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Four of Boston College's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

Boston College has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Boston College has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on Boston College to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,092 passing yards (218.4 per game) while completing 58% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 358 yards (71.6 ypg) on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 51 carries and totaled 206 yards with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 350 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has put up a 235-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 32 targets.

Joseph Griffin Jr.'s 14 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 203 yards (40.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Shitta Sillah has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up two TFL and nine tackles.

Vinny DePalma is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 25 tackles and one TFL.

Elijah Jones leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 14 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.