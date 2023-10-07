According to our computer projections, the Holy Cross Crusaders will beat the Bucknell Bison when the two teams match up at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-22.4) 60.2 Holy Cross 41, Bucknell 19

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Crusaders have gone over in all of their three games with a set total.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have won once against the spread this year.

Crusaders vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bucknell 16.8 36.0 21.0 25.0 12.5 47.0 Holy Cross 38.8 24.0 44.5 13.5 38.5 27.5

