There are several strong matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule, including a Boston College Eagles taking on the Army Black Knights that is a must-watch for football fans in Massachusetts.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Army (-2.5)

Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 7
  • Venue: Duane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

