There are several strong matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule, including a Boston College Eagles taking on the Army Black Knights that is a must-watch for football fans in Massachusetts.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-19.5)

Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Army (-2.5)

Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stonehill Skyhawks at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!