In the matchup between the Merrimack Warriors and Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Warriors to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Merrimack vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-10.4) 45.4 Merrimack 28, Stonehill 17

Week 6 NEC Predictions

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors haven't won a game against the spread this season.

The Warriors have had one game (out of one) go over the total this year.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Warriors vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Merrimack 24.0 18.6 28.0 7.0 21.3 26.3 Stonehill 16.6 32.0 13.5 33.0 18.7 31.3

