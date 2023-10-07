When the Merrimack Warriors play the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Warriors will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Stonehill vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-10.4) 45.4 Merrimack 28, Stonehill 17

Week 6 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have no wins against the spread this year.

Every Warriors game has hit the over this season.

Skyhawks vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Merrimack 24 18.6 28 7 21.3 26.3 Stonehill 16.6 32 13.5 33 18.7 31.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.