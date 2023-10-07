Stonehill vs. Merrimack Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Merrimack Warriors play the Stonehill Skyhawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Warriors will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Stonehill vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Merrimack (-10.4)
|45.4
|Merrimack 28, Stonehill 17
Stonehill Betting Info (2022)
Merrimack Betting Info (2023)
- The Warriors have no wins against the spread this year.
- Every Warriors game has hit the over this season.
Skyhawks vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Merrimack
|24
|18.6
|28
|7
|21.3
|26.3
|Stonehill
|16.6
|32
|13.5
|33
|18.7
|31.3
