Best Bets & Odds for the Toledo vs. UMass Game – Saturday, October 7
It'll be the Toledo Rockets (4-1) against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) in college football play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Toledo vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Toledo 37, UMass 26
- Toledo has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Rockets have played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- This season, UMass has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UMass (+19.5)
- Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 19.5 points or more.
- UMass has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Minutemen are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (56.5)
- This season, three of Toledo's five games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.
- This season, five of UMass' games have ended with a score higher than 56.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 67.3 points per game, 10.8 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Toledo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.5
|52.2
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|33.3
|27
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|49.3
|48.7
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|27
|33
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
