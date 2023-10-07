According to our computer projection model, the Toledo Rockets will beat the UMass Minutemen when the two teams play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UMass vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (+19.5) Over (56.5) Toledo 37, UMass 26

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The Minutemen have a 11.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Minutemen is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

UMass is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

The Minutemen have gone over in five of their six games with a set total (83.3%).

The average over/under in UMass games this year is 7.5 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

The Rockets have won once against the spread this season.

Toledo is winless against the spread when it is 19.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Rockets have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 6.0 more than the average point total for Toledo games this season.

Minutemen vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40.8 22.8 44.0 21.0 28.0 30.0 UMass 26.5 39.2 29.0 42.3 24.0 36.0

