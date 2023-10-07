The UMass Minutemen (1-5) host the Toledo Rockets (4-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

On offense, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FBS by averaging 40.8 points per game. The Rockets rank 52nd on defense (22.8 points allowed per game). UMass ranks 75th in total yards per game (389.3), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 441.8 total yards conceded per contest.

UMass vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Toledo Key Statistics

UMass Toledo 389.3 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465 (24th) 441.8 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.4 (59th) 138.7 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.6 (7th) 250.7 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.4 (63rd) 9 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (102nd) 7 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (24th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis has thrown for 886 yards on 61.4% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has run the ball 110 times for 504 yards, with five touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has piled up 95 yards (on 31 carries) with two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has racked up 426 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Mark Pope has recorded 252 receiving yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

George Johnson's 29 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 954 passing yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 241 yards (48.2 ypg) on 49 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 515 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 16 receptions for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 18 passes for 260 yards (52 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Larry Stephens has been the target of 16 passes and compiled 10 receptions for 110 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

