The Toledo Rockets (4-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Rockets are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 19.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

UMass vs. Toledo Betting Trends

UMass has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Toledo has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.