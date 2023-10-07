The Toledo Rockets (4-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Rockets are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 19.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Toledo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-19.5) 58.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Toledo (-19.5) 58.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

UMass vs. Toledo Betting Trends

  • UMass has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
  • The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Toledo has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.