UMass vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Toledo Rockets (4-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-5) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Rockets are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 19.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UMass vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-19.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-19.5)
|58.5
|-1300
|+760
Week 6 Odds
UMass vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- UMass has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Toledo has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
