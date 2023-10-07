The UMass Minutemen (1-5) are facing tough odds as 19.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 against the Toledo Rockets (4-1). The game's point total is 56.5.

Toledo ranks 50th in total defense this season (343.4 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 465 total yards per game. UMass' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 441.8 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 74th with 389.3 total yards per contest.

UMass vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -19.5 -105 -115 56.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

UMass Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Minutemen are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 446.7 yards per game (ninth-worst in college football) and giving up 418.3 (-2-worst).

In their past three games, the Minutemen are scoring 25.3 points per game (-6-worst in college football), and conceding 35 per game (-83-worst).

UMass is 31st in the country in passing yards during its past three games (302.3 per game), and -49-worst in passing yards conceded (244).

In their past three games, the Minutemen have run for 144.3 yards per game (second-worst in college football), and conceded 174.3 on the ground (-46-worst).

The Minutemen have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three games.

In its past three contests, UMass has hit the over twice.

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Five of UMass' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

UMass has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

UMass has played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis leads UMass with 886 yards on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has carried the ball 110 times for 504 yards, with five touchdowns.

Taisun Phommachanh has run for 95 yards across 31 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Anthony Simpson has hauled in 426 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Mark Pope has 16 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 252 yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

George Johnson's 29 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown.

Billy Wooden leads the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected four TFL and 22 tackles.

Michael Oppong has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has eight tackles and one pass defended to his name.

