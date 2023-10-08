As we head into Week 6 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win MWC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 49-10 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Fresno State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win MWC: +220

+220 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 27-9 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 35-26 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colorado State

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

2-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 41-20 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

5. UNLV

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Odds to Win MWC: +1300

+1300 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 44-20 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. Boise State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +325

+325 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 35-32 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: San Jose State

San Jose State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 34-33 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Diego State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 49-10 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. Nevada

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

0-5 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 27-9 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

10. San Jose State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win MWC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 45-20 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. New Mexico

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 35-26 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Hawaii

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-11

2-4 | 1-11 Odds to Win MWC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 44-20 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

