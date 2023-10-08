The New Orleans Saints (2-2) visit the New England Patriots (1-3) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Patriots vs. Saints? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Patriots vs. Saints?

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Patriots winning by a considerably larger margin (6.8 points). Take the Patriots.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Patriots' implied win probability is 52.4%.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New England has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Saints will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

New Orleans has not been a bigger underdog this season than the -110 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Patriots or Saints? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New England (-1)



New England (-1) The Patriots have covered the spread one time this season (1-3-0).

In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, New England has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Saints are winless against the spread this year (0-3-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Patriots vs. Saints matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39)



Under (39) The two teams average a combined 9.7 fewer points per game, 29.3 (including the playoffs), than this game's over/under of 39 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Out of the Patriots' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The Saints' four games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.