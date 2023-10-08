Rhamondre Stevenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Stevenson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Stevenson has rushed for 164 yards on 60 carries with one touchdown, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, and has 12 catches (16 targets) for 87 yards.

Keep an eye on Stevenson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Patriots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stevenson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 60 164 1 2.7 16 12 87 0

Stevenson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0

Rep Rhamondre Stevenson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.