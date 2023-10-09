Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9

4:15 PM ET on October 9 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 12

5:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn English High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12

6:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Greater Boston

Greater Boston How to Stream: Watch Here

Saugus High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12

6:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Conference: Northeastern - Small

Northeastern - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Catholic

Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Essex Tech

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hathorne, MA

Hathorne, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School