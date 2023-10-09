Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School

    • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Haverhill, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lynn English High School at Malden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Greater Boston
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saugus High School at Gloucester High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Gloucester, MA
    • Conference: Northeastern - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Essex Tech

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hathorne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Methuen, MA
    • Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

