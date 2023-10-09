Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynn English High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugus High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Conference: Northeastern - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School at Essex Tech
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hathorne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
