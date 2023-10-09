If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School

    • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Lynn English High School at Malden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Greater Boston
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sharon High School at Hudson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hudson, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holliston High School at Medfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Medfield, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Methuen, MA
    • Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dracut High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lowell, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

