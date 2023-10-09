If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9

4:15 PM ET on October 9 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Lynn English High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12

6:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Greater Boston

Greater Boston How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Catholic

Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Sharon High School at Hudson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hudson, MA

Hudson, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holliston High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Methuen, MA

Methuen, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small

Merrimack Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Dracut High School at Lowell High School