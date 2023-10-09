Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Lynn English High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St John's Preparatory School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sharon High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliston High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Medfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billerica Memorial High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dracut High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
