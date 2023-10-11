The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks' game against the Bruins will air on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the league last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the league's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players