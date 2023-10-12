Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Bristol County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Norton High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
New Bedford High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- Conference: South East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Berkley Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Rochester Regional High School at Fairhaven High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fairhaven, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Feehan High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Conference: Catholic Central - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
