Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Norton High School at Dedham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 12

Tri-Valley - Small

Friday

New Bedford High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

South East

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Apponequet Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

South Coast

Somerset Berkley Regional High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

South Coast

Old Rochester Regional High School at Fairhaven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

South Coast

Bishop Feehan High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

Catholic Central - Large

Saturday

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School